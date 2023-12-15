iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.73. 2,401,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,630. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

