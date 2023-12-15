iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

