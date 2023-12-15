iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Decreased by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

