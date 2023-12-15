iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,630. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

