iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $106.73. 2,401,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,630. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

