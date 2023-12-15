iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

