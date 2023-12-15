iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.53. 10,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,696. The company has a market cap of $798.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.