iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Announces Dividend of $0.08

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,283,000.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

