iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,593,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

