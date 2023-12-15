iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Stake Increased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.13% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $46.11 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2877 per share. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

