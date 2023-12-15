iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,215,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 827,203 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 283,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

