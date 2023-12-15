iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,215,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 827,203 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $24.76.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
