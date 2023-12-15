iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $24.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 491,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

