iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,840,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the previous session’s volume of 402,014 shares.The stock last traded at $23.67 and had previously closed at $23.65.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $131,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

