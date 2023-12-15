iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,484,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

