iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares $0.06 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBTK stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.