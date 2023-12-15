iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 20th

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBTO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

