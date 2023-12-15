iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2757 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MBB opened at $93.65 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

