iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.91

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $99.86, with a volume of 5401224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

