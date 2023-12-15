iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.91

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $99.86, with a volume of 5401224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

