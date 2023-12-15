iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 218,594 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 136,791 call options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

