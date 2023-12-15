iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. 1,726,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,775,752. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

