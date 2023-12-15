iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 3,084,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,777,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

