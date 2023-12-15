iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. 1,660,159 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.75. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

