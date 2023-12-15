iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $299.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.36 and a 200 day moving average of $275.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

