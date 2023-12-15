iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.46. 19,522,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,076,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.