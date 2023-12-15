iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 9.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $50,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

IWM stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $200.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

