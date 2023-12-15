iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 188,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $77.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

