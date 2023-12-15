iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.69% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $47,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,096,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,922,000 after acquiring an additional 111,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.33. 48,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.31 and a 12 month high of $174.35.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.