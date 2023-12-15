iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. 75,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

