iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IVW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,567. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

