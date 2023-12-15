iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 283,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,785,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13,373.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 617,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,229,000 after acquiring an additional 612,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. 245,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,892. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

