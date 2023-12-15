iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

