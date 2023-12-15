iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 11.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,820,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 557,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 421,130 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after buying an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 13,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

