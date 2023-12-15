iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Raised by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 11.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,365.5% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 557,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,613. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

