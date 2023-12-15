iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.