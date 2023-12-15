iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IYT stock opened at $264.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

