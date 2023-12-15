iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BGRN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.07.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Green Bond ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.