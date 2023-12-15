iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BGRN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

