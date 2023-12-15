IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

