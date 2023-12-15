Jacinto J. Hernandez Acquires 2,756 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) Director Jacinto J. Hernandez purchased 2,756 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,449.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,354.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $479.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.46. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 695.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.