James H. Dahl Acquires 600 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AXR opened at $20.56 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

