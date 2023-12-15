Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the November 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 494,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of JSMD opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0702 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

