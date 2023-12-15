Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

Mativ Price Performance

Mativ stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.20 million. Analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

