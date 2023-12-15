Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Dipender Saluja Sells 119,001 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $854,427.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,598,884 shares in the company, valued at $68,919,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $766,366.44.

On Friday, December 8th, Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $775,886.52.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $765,176.43.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

