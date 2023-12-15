John Andrew Cormier Acquires 7,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.25.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. Equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.324547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

