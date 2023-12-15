John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 205.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.