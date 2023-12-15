Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

