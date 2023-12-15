JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) a C$10.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 price target on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.38.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$8.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$7.90 and a twelve month high of C$36.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

