JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $326.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $326.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.67.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $300.44 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.14 and its 200 day moving average is $245.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

