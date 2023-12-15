JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 128.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,704. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

