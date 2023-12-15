JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

